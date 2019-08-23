POLICE are investigating after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Tredegar.

The attack happened sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday, June 15 and 12.30am on Sunday, June 16, in Cripps Avenue property.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

She is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives are investigating and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything that could help with the investigation.

They would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from the Cripps Avenue/Cefn Golau area around the time of the incident.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "If you have any information or footage that could help with our enquiries, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 309 of 07/08/19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also send us a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages."

Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn who is leading the investigation, offered the following advice to concerned residents: