POLICE are investigating after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault in Tredegar.
The attack happened sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday, June 15 and 12.30am on Sunday, June 16, in Cripps Avenue property.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
She is being supported by specialist officers.
Detectives are investigating and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything that could help with the investigation.
They would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage, CCTV or doorbell camera footage from the Cripps Avenue/Cefn Golau area around the time of the incident.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "If you have any information or footage that could help with our enquiries, please call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 309 of 07/08/19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also send us a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter social media pages."
Detective Inspector Leigh Holborn who is leading the investigation, offered the following advice to concerned residents:
- If you’re out at night, try to avoid dark or dimly lit areas and stick to main paths.
- When you’re heading out somewhere, try to let someone know where you’re going and how long you’ll be out for.
- Always make sure you have a charged mobile phone with you in case of an emergency.
- If you see someone acting suspiciously or if something just doesn’t feel right, call 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.
- If you feel uneasy, ask a passer-by for help or head towards a nearby shop. If you are in immediate danger, shout for help or if you have an alarm, use it to make as much noise as possible.
- If you would like more advice, please speak to one of your local officers, have a look on our website www.gwent.police.uk/en/advice/advice/ or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.
Comments are closed on this article.