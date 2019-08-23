A RESIDENT has spoken of his despair after his car was vandalised for the second time in the space of the last few months in a copycat attack.

Twice the wing mirror of his vehicle has been smashed in Newport’s Caldicot Street, causing him and his family not only anguish, but leaving him hundreds of pounds out of pocket as well.

The man, who does not want to be named, said the latest damage was caused to his car sometime overnight between Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 21.

He told the Argus: “This is the second time this has happened to me in the last couple of months and it is not very pleasant.

“We woke up on Wednesday morning to find the wing mirror on my car damaged again. It has been destroyed and will need to be replaced.

“Not only was my wife very upset but it will probably cost me a few hundred pounds to get a new one again.

“We have no idea who could be responsible.”

The victim said he has reported the latest incident to the police.

A force spokeswoman urged anyone with information to come forward and contact them.

She said: “At approximately midday on Wednesday 21st August 2019, Gwent Police were called to a report of damage to a vehicle on Caldicot Street, Newport.

“Sometime between 7pm on Tuesday 20th August and 9.30am on Wednesday 21st August, it is believed that an unknown person has caused damage to the driver’s side wing mirror of the vehicle.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting log 135 of 21/8/2019. Alternatively, you can direct message us via our Facebook or Twitter accounts.”