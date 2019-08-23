A TORFAEN community is banding together to raise money for a church targeted by vandals last month.

The vandals had unscrewed a protective iron mesh covering the window before smashing it. It is thought that nothing has been taken from the church.

The church is now seeking permission for the window to be repaired.

Works to ecclesiastical property must go through a process called 'faculty' before they are allowed to repair damaged property.

A fundraising page has been set up to cover the cost of the window, and to be put towards keeping the church doors open for future generations.

The church are aiming to raise £1,000.

Committee member Jim Thompson said: "When we put the pictures up on Facebook, we were overwhelmed by the reaction from the public.

"We set up the fundraising page after several people asked us to set one up following the damages, and we have also had some collection buckets going around the community.

"The congregation are very grateful for all the donations.

(The smashed window at St Hilda's Church in Griffithstown. Picture: Jim Thompson.)

"Everyone has been very supportive and very generous. It's nice to see how much people value the church in this community."

Due to the design of the window, much of the original glass is able to be reused in any restoration works.

(The iron mesh protecting the window had been removed. Picture: Jim Thompson.)

Reverend Alison Littler added: "We have had several members of the community offer to help us raise funds to repair the window.

"We have been uplifted by the support we have received."

