BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) women in Wales face critical barriers to achieving their potential in the economy, a new report has found.

Research carried out by the charity found that experiences of bias, discrimination and racism, poor opportunities for training and support, and a lack of visible BAME role models create barriers which are difficult to break through.

Mymuna Mohamod, 30, from South Wales said she has faced adversity and discrimination as a Muslim woman when applying for jobs as a BAME woman.

"I found finding a job difficult after leaving university," she said.

"A few years back at a job interview, I was asked why I was wearing Islamic clothing and was asked nothing about the job.

"Unconscious bias is not unconscious anymore.

"There is a constant battle about how I will be perceived, as people put you in a box and only see you one way.

"I believe I wouldn't have got my last job if it wasn't for the white, middle class woman that I met at a networking event.

"She got to know me for my personality, and introduced me to everyone at the job so they too got to know me instead of making a judgement."

(Chwarae Teg's State of the Nation event held in January 2019)

The research is the first to explore BAME women's experiences - taking into account gender and racial barriers- in a Welsh-specific context, and highlighting Welsh-specific problems.

These include the inconsistent and varied availability of services and support for BAME women across Wales, difficulty finding suitable jobs and a skills drain which is pulling young BAME people away from Wales.

Dr Hade Turkmen, Research Partner at Chwarae Teg and author of the report said: "Due to the lack of representation of BAME women at the top of business and government in Wales, their voices are often forgotten in decision-making, placing them in a position of further discrimination and disadvantage in the Welsh economy.

"Our aim with this research is to amplify the voices of BAME women in Wales and the organisations that support them; they are the experts in their own experiences, and if we want to make Wales a truly equal place, we need to listen carefully and take action.

"What I heard loud and clear throughout the research was that a one-size fits all approach to achieving gender equality won't work; women's experiences are shaped by ethnicity, faith, age, nationality, migration status and so many other factors.

"We need to continue to educate ourselves on the experiences of BAME women, and all women to understand how we can break down the barriers that prevent them from achieving their potential."