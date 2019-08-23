A TORFAEN youth group has been left reeling after thieves broke in to its base, stealing around £300 worth of property and damaging the building.

Thieves broke in to the Torfaen Youth Service club at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, in Trevethin, overnight on Tuesday, taking a Nintendo Switch and a number of games.

Glass from doors and windows at the youth club had been smashed as the thieves looked to gain entry, and the inside of the club had been ransacked.

The building is home to a support service of for young people, offering help with writing CVs, job applications, and offering mental wellbeing support. It is also home to a programme which supports 18 to 25 year olds with physical and and mental disabilities, and a programme for young carers in the area.

As a result of the break-in, the youth service's programmes have been cancelled.

David Williams, Torfaen Youth Service manager, said they had been overwhelmed by the reaction from the public following the incident.

"The response has been phenomenal," he said. "We are totally overwhelmed by the kindness of the community. We feel blessed and appreciate all of the kind offers of support.

"It was such a shame that these young people that get so much from this facility will now not be able to use it for the foreseeable future."

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "Sometime overnight between 7pm on Tuesday, August 20 and 9am on Wednesday, August 21, the youth club at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw was broken into.

"It’s thought the offenders broke in by smashing the windows to the property. A Nintendo Switch and computer games were stolen worth around £300 and property was damaged within the building.

"Officers are investigating and are appealing for information from anyone who may know who was responsible. If you can help, please call 101 quoting Log 91 21/8/19 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts."