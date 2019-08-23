FOUR-HUNDRED people attended the funeral of a highways worker who was described as "kind, caring and hardworking".

Mourners gathered at Ringland Presbyterian Church yesterday to pay their final respects to 57-year-old Stephen Trevor Bell, who worked for Newport City Council.

Newport City Council tweeted yesterday that refuse collections would take place earlier than expected so staff could attend the funeral.

Daughters Tamara Chesworth and Louise Bell both read the eulogy, saying: “Our Dad was a kind, caring and hardworking man who loved us all as a family very much; his smile lit up a room, his sense of humour and laughter was contagious. Seeing so many people here today to say goodbye shows just how much he was loved and will be missed.’

“There are so many wonderful memories we could share with you about our Dad, but we’d be here for a very long time.

“As a family we will go on to make new memories for Alfie and Jenson doing things we know our Dad loved as we know he’ll be watching us.”

They added: “It’s unbelievable that he will never be coming home to us, but he will be in our thoughts every day and will remain in Mum’s and our hearts forever.”

The hymn played at the funeral was Lord of the Dance.

Mr Bell died on Langstone Court Road, Newport on Thursday, July 18 following a collision.

Last month, a coroner noted the matter was being investigated by other agencies, namely the police and the Health and Safety Executive. The inquest was adjourned until November.

After the collision, a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.