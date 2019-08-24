GWENT Police need your help to track down the following three wanted people over the bank holiday weekend.

Officers would like to speak to them in connection with an alleged drugs supply offence for one of them and licence breaches for the other two.

If you have seen any of these people, police are asking you to call them on 101 and quote the reference number given below.

Luke Bidgway

Detectives are appealing for information to find 33-year-old Luke Bidgway who is from the Pontllanfraith area of Blackwood.

Officers would like to speak to him in relation to an alleged drug supply offence committed on 27th June 2019.

If you see him, or know where he is, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900231378.

Alternatively, send them a direct message via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jermaine Taylor

Police want to find 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor, from Newport, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on 10th December 2018.

Taylor received a three-year jail sentence for being concerned in supplying a controlled drug of class A cocaine after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 4th September 2017.

A force spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Taylor, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900283943 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”