A HOST of popular children's characters were on show in a Monmouthshire village for the Tregare Scarecrow Trail.

Each scarecrow is based on a children's book - and giant figures include classics Postman Pat, The BFG and Noddy.

Mr Men, Paddington Bear and Peter Rabbit were also spotted alongside Cruella de Vil and the 101 Dalmatians.

The scarecrows have been erected along a three mile trail around the picturesque village of Tregare as part of a week-long competition.

Michael Hall, 51, built a eight-foot Gruffalo along with his three children, said the competition is "great fun".

(The Gruffalo at the Tregare Scarecrow Trail. Picture: Wales News Service)

He said: "The competition really gets your creative juices flowing and it's fantastic for the kids.

"It's brought the whole community together and it's great walking around the village seeing everybody's efforts.

"There are some really incredible scarecrows entered - and each is outstanding in its field."

Here are some of the best scarecrows on show:

(Peter Rabbit at the Tregare Scarecrow Trail. Picture: Wales News Service)

(The BFG at the Tregare Scarecrow Trail. Picture: Wales News Service)

(Postman Pat at the Tregare Scarecrow Trail. Picture: Wales News Service)

(Cruella de Vil and the 101 Dalmatians at the Tregare Scarecrow Trail. Picture: Wales News Service.)