WHAT are your plans for this bank holiday?

Whether it be going to the beach, meeting up with friends and family, or merely relaxing from the comfort of your garden, be sure to slap on the sunscreen and flaunt your favourite summer clothes, as this bank holiday Saturday could see temperatures reach a tropical 27C.

According to the Met Office, Saturday has a warm welcome in store with promises of blue skies, with sun shining throughout most of the day.

However, there’s an opportunity for patches of cloud during the day that may linger for a little while over Newport.

This brief appearance of cloud is unlikely to spoil your start to the weekend as the warm temperatures and glaring sun is expected to dominate the Saturday weather.

A slightly cooler day is on the cards going into the Sunday with temperatures potentially still reaching a reasonable 22C, enabling you to continue to enjoy the bank holiday weekend and make the most of the sun’s rays.

There will be consistent dry conditions with yet again, a possible glimpse of cloud from the morning into early afternoon, however, it should clear up later in the afternoon, just in time to appreciate the rest of your day.

The Met Office is predicting a much cloudier start to Bank Holiday Monday with clouds outstaying their welcome from early morning to the afternoon, with a five per cent chance of rain.

On the other hand, there should be sunny spells from mid-afternoon, into the evening with peak temperatures reaching 21C.