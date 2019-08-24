ARE you looking to buy a house for upwards of £1m in Newport?

Would you like something in an Art Deco style? Preferably with a 'blingy' modern interior?

Well, look no further as one happens to be on the market.

The property, situated in the highly sought-after Ridgeway area of the city, is up for sale on rightmove.co.uk for £1,100,000.

Looking like it would be more at home in South Beach, Miami, than South Wales, the property boasts an array of features - not least an indoor badminton court.

Included in the house are four bedrooms, a study room, a bathroom described as 'stylish', a 23 ft TV room with access to the side, a kitchen/breakfast room with built-in oven, hob and hood, a bedroom/further games room with projector and screen and a steam room and dry sauna.

While the exterior of the house has maintained most of the art deco stylings, the same cannot be said for inside.

Super modern fixtures, clean lines and sharp lighting make this house a cocktail of styles.

Terraced gardens lead down to the indoor badminton court which can double up as a dance studio or gym - the possibilities are endless.

Certainly, this house is perfect for someone with a love of design and the neutral tones of the interior mean that it shouldn't prove too much of a struggle to put your own mark on the place.