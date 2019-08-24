PEOPLE across Gwent are being encouraged to visit the Newport Transporter Bridge on Bank Holiday Monday.

Every year, the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge charity arrange an open day at the site and put on a whole range of activities, including a karaoke, book sale and a chance to either ride or climb over the bridge.

David Hando, who is the current chairman of the charity, said he hopes to see many people there.

"There is a lot of activities that will be taking place," he said.

"It is a good day out for the whole family.

"The sun will be out so come on down to the Newport Transporter Bridge."

He added: "The bridge is one of the top tourist destinations in the city.

"I hope to see lots of people there for the Bank Holiday."

Refreshments will also be served.

The open day will be held from 10am to 5pm.

