AS BANK branches close across the country, a leading bank has responded by introducing mobile branches.

Lloyds Bank now has a total of 48 mobile branches which provide face-to-face services over 220 locations--including in Newport.

Peter George, who lives in Newport, praised the new initiative, saying: "My wife and I visit the mobile branch in Newport almost every week. The branch stops for an hour each week and is well used by residents It is a vital link to banking for the elderly -an increasing demographic -although we’ve noticed that a surprising number of younger people and businesses also use the facility.

“The mobile branch staff are always efficient, courteous and attentive. The facilities are good -notably the wonderful tablet that reads your card numbers and provides all the info needed with link to in-van printer if you need paper copies. The mobile branch provides a personal service which is much appreciated.

“Neither of us wish to engage with internet banking and we’re glad that the excellent mobile branch will continue to serve a community where there are a substantial number of elderly residents and thriving local businesses who benefit from ‘face to face’ banking.”

And Miles Ravenhill, who is the area director at Lloyds Bank, added: “The way people are choosing to do their banking is changing, with fewer people visiting branches. That’s why we’ve invested in our mobile branch network to provide our Welsh customers with a convenient, face to face service, particularly those in rural areas, where the times of our visits meets the local demand for banking. At each stop, our experienced colleagues are on hand to help all our customers, whether that’s withdrawing money, paying bills, helping them with online banking or speaking about our other services.”