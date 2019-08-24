Our Dog of the Week is a pocket-rocket terrier named Tim.

Tim arrived at Newport City Dogs Home as a stray. He arrived with no lead or collar, nor has his owner been in contact with the staff at the centre, so it's been 'getting to know you' week for Tim and the staff and volunteers over the last seven days.

READ MORE:

Tim loves walkies! He really enjoys his time out of our kennels with the volunteer walkers. He is a little bit on the portly side, but his new regime of exercise and a sensible diet is working wonders.

Tim has met a few of his fellow kennel residents, and seems perfectly happy around other dogs of his own size. Although he is friendly and affectionate, Tim likes to take his time getting to know new people, and he would best suit a child-free household, although he could probably live happily with older dog-savvy children.

If you'd like to meet tiny Tim please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902, or pop in for a chat. No appointment necessary.