WE'VE delved through our archives for old Gwent football team from the 19-21 season through to the 1994-1995 season.

Have a look below and see if you can recognise yourself or friends and family.

(Risca Park Stars A.F.C's league winning side of 1920-21. Pictured from left - tight: Back row: H. Crisp, W. Jenkins, T. Ellis, J. Phillips, F. Hopkins, W. Doodey. Third row: G. Ray, name unclear, M. Everson, S. Howe, L. Phillips, D. Vendall, V. Jones. Second row: Prosser (chairman), G. Padfield, L. Purnell, F. Tiley, W. Bosher, S. Griffiths, J. Grey. Front row: H. Roberts, T. Eaton (captain), B. Rides, F. Tutton. Picture submitted by Sylvia Briffett)

(Trethomas Bluebirds team of 1933-34 who came third in the Welsh League second division. Picture submitted by E.G Carter)

(Albion Rovers champion team of 1948-49. Back row: W. Pitt, J. Brettel, J. Davies, R.Smith, J. Reynolds, F. Manship, W. Rogers, R. Verrinder, W. Jones, L. Thomas, H. Perriam, G. Head, C. Brittan. P. Smith, C.J. Davies. Front row: H. Martin, R. Watkins, S. Rawlinson, G. Masters, L.Smith)

(Pontllanfraith's Welsh League squad of 1988. Back L-R - Roger Venn, Andrew York, Chris Jones, Tyrone Gray, Ian Shepherd, Peter Smith, Keith Roach, Keri Hervis, Neil Welch. Front: Robert Andrews, Martyn Boulton, Gareth Jones (captain), Mark Smith, Martyn Gardner)

(A.C Pontymister team of 1988)

(Caldicot Town 1989. L-R Back: president Tomy Cartwright, Greg Harris, Ray Jeremiah, Simon Wetter, Ian Heath, Gary Murdoch, Paul Donaghue, Robert Jones, manager Mike Johnson. Front LR-: Paul Baynton, Steve Winstone, Peter Addis (captain), Keith Morse, David Heal, Paul Lovell)

(Rogerstone AFC taken around 1990)

(Pill AFC celebrating their victory in the Gwent Amateur Cup final on May 7, 1993)

(Cabletel Ladies hoisting captain Sarah Champion during training at the Civil Service Ground, Newport in November 1995)