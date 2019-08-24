WE'VE delved through our archives for old Gwent football team from the 19-21 season through to the 1994-1995 season.

Have a look below and see if you can recognise yourself or friends and family.

South Wales Argus:

(Risca Park Stars A.F.C's league winning side of 1920-21. Pictured from left - tight: Back row: H. Crisp, W. Jenkins, T. Ellis, J. Phillips, F. Hopkins, W. Doodey. Third row: G. Ray, name unclear, M. Everson, S. Howe, L. Phillips, D. Vendall, V. Jones. Second row: Prosser (chairman), G. Padfield, L. Purnell, F. Tiley, W. Bosher, S. Griffiths, J. Grey. Front row: H. Roberts, T. Eaton (captain), B. Rides, F. Tutton. Picture submitted by Sylvia Briffett)

South Wales Argus:

(Trethomas Bluebirds team of 1933-34 who came third in the Welsh League second division. Picture submitted by E.G Carter)

South Wales Argus:

(Albion Rovers champion team of 1948-49. Back row: W. Pitt, J. Brettel, J. Davies, R.Smith, J. Reynolds, F. Manship, W. Rogers, R. Verrinder, W. Jones, L. Thomas, H. Perriam, G. Head, C. Brittan. P. Smith, C.J. Davies. Front row: H. Martin, R. Watkins, S. Rawlinson, G. Masters, L.Smith)

READ MORE:

South Wales Argus:

(Pontllanfraith's Welsh League squad of 1988. Back L-R - Roger Venn, Andrew York, Chris Jones, Tyrone Gray, Ian Shepherd, Peter Smith, Keith Roach, Keri Hervis, Neil Welch. Front: Robert Andrews, Martyn Boulton, Gareth Jones (captain), Mark Smith, Martyn Gardner)

South Wales Argus:

(A.C Pontymister team of 1988)

South Wales Argus:

(Caldicot Town 1989. L-R Back: president Tomy Cartwright, Greg Harris, Ray Jeremiah, Simon Wetter, Ian Heath, Gary Murdoch, Paul Donaghue, Robert Jones, manager Mike Johnson. Front LR-: Paul Baynton, Steve Winstone, Peter Addis (captain), Keith Morse, David Heal, Paul Lovell)

South Wales Argus:

(Rogerstone AFC taken around 1990)

South Wales Argus:

(Pill AFC celebrating their victory in the Gwent Amateur Cup final on May 7, 1993)

South Wales Argus:

(Cabletel Ladies hoisting captain Sarah Champion during training at the Civil Service Ground, Newport in November 1995)