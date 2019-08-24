NEWPORT Museum and Art Gallery has been in its current location in John Frost Square for 51 years, having been opened by Princess Margaret in 1968.

In Wales, only Swansea Museum predates it, having opened seven years earlier, in 1841.

Behind closed doors the building is a labyrinth of stairs and storage rooms, with the thousands of objects and collections carefully catalogued with accession numbers.

These act as reference numbers and are unique to each item or group of objects, enabling staff to keep track of the abundance of artefacts through a database.

This could be intimidating to an untrained person - but museum and gallery manager Sian Isles boasts she has never lost an item.

(Sian Iles with hidden art work at Newport Museum: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

One of their storage rooms, inaccessible to the general public, is a treasure trove of excavated archaeology and pots – largely from the Caerwent area – from early 20th century excavations.

“No museum can display everything,” said Ms Isles.

“We vary what’s on display and have an active exhibition programme – there’s always something new happening.

“People do bring in some unusual things – some are donated, some we purchase.”

The museum tells the tale of Newport’s geological, archaeological and historical development.

(Roman pottery at Newport Museum: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Sharing a building with Newport museum is the art gallery, also managed by Sian Isles.

“We have a fantastic art collection, which exists for Newport,” said Ms Isles.

“We have many diverse collections, including a social history collection, and some significant artwork.

“The works are often rotated, with a mix of local art as well as international, and we run workshops.”

Visitors to the gallery can browse oil, watercolours, abstract art, sculptures and more but – behind the scenes – there is abundance of beautiful un-displayed artwork. Even some of the frames are a sight to behold.

People may not realise but much of the work, displayed and otherwise, shows how the landscapes of Gwent have developed over the years.

Art gallery staff have a duty of care to collect and care for their collections and have a collection policy in place stating what they collect and why.

People can find out about artwork – in Newport art gallery and beyond – by visiting artuk.org which has a huge informative database accessible to the public.

Ms Isles, who has worked at museums and galleries for numerous years, said: “You can forget that not everyone gets to see the wonders which exist behind the scenes

“This place exists for the people and I’m happy to answer any questions them may have.

“If someone has a specific enquiry they can get in touch and give us time to gather the information and resources they need and supervise their trip to the archives.”

(A prehistoric sharks tooth at Newport Museum: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Some of the artwork is more recent, inspired by collections and history. For instance, their Hallowed Land exhibition will be displayed at the art gallery until January 2020.

The exhibition was created by a local textile group who were inspired by history and legends, particularly saints.

Although the exhibitions – both in the museum and art gallery – are frequently changed there are some permanent displays, such as the stunning Roman mosaic and the history of Newport’s Transporter Bridge, an iconic feature of the city.

“I love working here,” said Ms Isles.

“Every day is different and it’s a privilege to access such amazing artefacts and artworks.

“Although my responsibility is caring for and guarding everything here the museum and art gallery exists for everyone.

“We try to keep is fresh and collect for Newport and the immediate. If people want to donate items, or learn some information, they are welcome to make an appointment.”

Friends of Newport Museum and Art Gallery (FoNMAG) are an independent group – set up in 2013 – which support the preservation, presentation and development of the collections in the building.

Alternatively, e-mail membership@fonmag.org.uk