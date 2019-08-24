CROWDS flocked to watch teams play against each other in a two-day Roller derby tournament in Cwmbran Stadium today.

Riot City Ravens is hosting the tournament, where six teams have gone head-to-head and are hoping to win the Chartist Cup.

More than 50 people filled the hall this afternoon to watch the fast-track contact sport.

Melanie Pitstop, who helped to arrange the event, said: "Today has so far been amazing. It has taken a long time for us to plan it. We got a grant from the National Lottery that has made this event possible.

"We have got six games taking place today and three tomorrow.

"Roller derby is a sport brought over from the USA. It is essentially a race between two teams who try to score as many points as possible."

The event concludes tomorrow.