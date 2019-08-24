CROWDS flocked to watch teams play against each other in a two-day Roller derby tournament in Cwmbran Stadium today.
Riot City Ravens is hosting the tournament, where six teams have gone head-to-head and are hoping to win the Chartist Cup.
More than 50 people filled the hall this afternoon to watch the fast-track contact sport.
MORE NEWS:
- Newport teenager Cole Lewis ‘lucky to be alive’ after his car ended up stacked on top of another vehicle after flying through the air and rolling over three times
- Body of man discovered by members of the public
- Mourners gather for Stephen Trevor Bell who died last month
Melanie Pitstop, who helped to arrange the event, said: "Today has so far been amazing. It has taken a long time for us to plan it. We got a grant from the National Lottery that has made this event possible.
"We have got six games taking place today and three tomorrow.
"Roller derby is a sport brought over from the USA. It is essentially a race between two teams who try to score as many points as possible."
The event concludes tomorrow.