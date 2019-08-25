A BUSINESSMAN told a woman he would take her to be raped by another man while he watched, a court has heard.

Lee Meadows also threatened the woman, who feared she was going to die, that he would post pornographic images of her on the internet if she went to the police.

Newport Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old stalker from Tredegar has left his victim a “nervous wreck” after a campaign of harassment.

Meadows also assaulted the woman, verbally abused her, bombarded her with unwanted texts, followed her to work and threw a pair of boots at her while branding her a “prostitute”.

Pamela Kaiga, prosecuting, told Judge Nicola Jones the defendant told her: “I have met a nasty guy and we are going to meet him. He is going to take you to a house and rape you and I am going to follow and watch.”

Ms Kaiga added: “She feared for her life.”

On another occasion, Meadows warned her he was going to post images of her online, but did not carry out the threat.

He would also send her text messages which, the court heard, “made her feel harassed and physically sick”.

In a statement read out in court, the woman said: “I am a nervous wreck.

“I have very low self-esteem and confidence.”

Meadows, of Whitworth Terrace Lower Georgetown, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking and one of assault by beating.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “The defendant accepts he has caused the victim much misery.”

Mr Seal told the court that Meadows was a businessman and that “he is well-thought of within his immediate community”.

He had shown “genuine remorse” for his actions.

Judge Jones told the defendant: “You told her you were getting a man to come and get her and take her to a house to rape her whilst you watched.

“This was the ultimate degradation.

“She was hysterical and she feared for her life.”

She said that although Meadows’ offending crossed the custody threshold, she was going to jail him for 20 months but suspend the sentence for 22 months because he was capable of being rehabilitated.

The judge also ordered him to undertake 29 sessions of a behaviour rehabilitation course and 250 hours of unpaid work. Meadows must also pay £350 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £140.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order not to contact his victim “until further notice”.