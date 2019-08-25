THE Bank Holiday weekend has finally arrived.

Three glorious days off work, and the weather looks like it might just hold out too.

But what is there to do in Gwent over a long weekend?

Plenty, it turns out.

And we've picked seven of the best attractions to get the most out of your August Bank Holiday.

1. Tintern Abbey

(Tintern Abbey by Camera Club member Mel Dowler)

Tintern is a village and community on the west bank of the River Wye in Monmouthshire, Wales.

It's popular with tourists, in particular for the scenery and the ruined Tintern Abbey.

There is also Old Station Tintern, which has been voted the UK's favourite park.

It is the perfect spot for a picnic or refreshments in the tea rooms with traditional afternoon tea, cakes and confectionary, tea, Barista coffee and seasonal fresh food.

2. Open Air Rooftop Cinema - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

(The Potters, Newport)

Hosted by Gwent Wildlife Trust, at The Potters, Newport this bank holiday Monday will be a rooftop viewing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Sing Along version.

Tickets are available now, with popcorn included in the price.

Enjoy a summer's evening in the hear of Newport City Centre at this open air cinema with a difference.

Where and when: The Potters, 7.45pm to 10.15pm

3. Bat and Moth walk around Newport Wetlands

(Newport Wetlands. Credit: Paul Holt)

Our Living Levels are hosting a Bat and Moth Walk at Newport Wetlands on Saturday, August 24 from 7pm to 11pm.

Those attending will find out lots about bats and moths while toasting marshmallows around the campfire, making some delicious s'mores and hot chocolate.

Then head off on a walk with bat detectors to see what can be found.

Tickets are between £8-10 and the event is kid friendly, but not suitable for those under five.

4. Castell Roc at Chepstow Castle

(Chepstow Castle. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

This summer festival is coming to a close this August Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be performances from Reef, an Elvis tribute and a huge community celebration.

Tickets are not required, the event is free.

Where and when: Chepstow Castle, Monday August 26.

5. The Keeper's Pond, Blaenavon

(The Keepers Pond. Credit: Sharon Smith)

The Keeper's Pond is a great place to visit any time of the year.

The views are spectacular, and you can sit with a coffee or a picnic whatever the weather.

Where and when: Near Pwll Du, on the hill above Blaenavon at anytime over the weekend

6. Fossil making at Big Pit

(Big Pit National Coal Museum)

Fossils can take thousands, even millions, of years to form.

Yet at Big Pit they can be made in an instant.

The activity is from 11am to 4pm, and the cost is £1 per fossil.

Where and when: Big Pit National Coal Museum, Monday August 26.

7. Newport's Medieval Ship

(Bob Evans with planking from the Newport Medieval Ship. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The Ship Centre is open to the public on a regular basis, where people are able to view the history and ongoing conservation work done by a team or archaeologists.

Opening hours are between 10,30am and 4pm.

Where and when: Newport Ship Centre, Saturday, August 24.