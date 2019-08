TAKE a look at this yacht named 'Maiden' in 1989.

The ship is Britain's all female entry in the Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race.

This 58ft aluminium ocean racing yacht was built in 1979 and was raced by an all-female crew. Edwards became the first female winner of the Yachtsman of the Year Trophy, changing the perception of women in ocean racing.

What do you know about this historic yacht?

Let us know by emailing sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk