A SUNNY bank holiday weekend usually means households are left with bins full of barbecue leftovers and garden trimmings plus piles of bottles and plastic to recycle.

Here is all you need to know about how the bank holiday week bin collections will shape up.

In Newport it will be business as usual, Newport City Council posting on social media: "We will be collecting refuse and garden waste on the usual days during the August Bank Holiday week.

"Wastesavers will also be collecting kerbside recycling on your usual day so please put out your boxes and red bags."

Torfaen however, will be affected by the bank holiday.

In a statement, the council said: "There will be no waste and recycling collections in Torfaen on the August bank holiday.

"The revised timetable will see waste and recycling picked up a day later for the remainder of the week.

"This will start with collections scheduled for Monday, August 26 being collected on Tuesday, and will end with Friday's collection taking place on Saturday.

"The timetable will return to normal from Monday, September 2."

In Monmouthshire, collections will take place one day later than normal to account for the bank holiday.

The next collection for refuse in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly County Borough continue as usual over the bank holiday period.