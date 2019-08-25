YOU would usually have to set your time machine a little further back than the start of the summer break to witness events such as the ones being put on at Gwent’s various historic sites over the coming months.

Cadw have organised a whole host of fun-filled historic events throughout the region for history lovers, families and kids of all ages.

These events are all highly educational and completely interactive.

First stop is the Roman era.

At Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, budding legionaries will be able to construct their very own Roman shield at a workshop being held on Friday, August 30.

The Romans under the command of Governor Aulus Platius arrived in Britain in AD 43, ending the time referred to as prehistory.

Caerleon, or Isca to the Romans, dates from AD 75 and was a complete fortified town, where troops could enjoy some down time in the bath-house complex and 6,000-seat amphitheatre.

Isca was part of a network of more than 30 forts stretching westwards to Carmarthen and north to Caernarfon and Anglesey.

Isca’s heated water systems and hospital could be viewed as Wales’s first leisure centre and would certainly have been seen as another world by the native Britons of the day.

The shield-making course, which is being held from 11am until 4pm, is priced at £2 per recruit, which is in addition to the normal admission fee.

Hopefuls are urged to book their place soon as tickets are in demand.

Simply call 01633 422518 to ensure your place in the garrison.

Next up on the tour through history is Chepstow Castle.

Jumping forward to the Middle Ages, on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, a medieval encampment will be set up at the castle and visitors will get the chance to try their hand at all sorts of activities.

Test your aim with archery practice or see if you have what it takes to be a knight at sword school.

This weekend-long Living History event will also feature professional archery and sword shows, plus hands-on armour and weaponry displays.

It’s a chance to imagine what the castle may have been like back in the time it was constructed.

Chepstow Castle stretches out along a limestone cliff above the River Wye.

There’s no better place in Britain to see how castles gradually evolved to cope with ever more destructive weaponry.

Building was started in 1067 by Earl William fitz Osbern, close friend of William the Conqueror, making it one of the first Norman strongholds in Wales.

The castle doors also boast the title of being the oldest surviving castle doors in the whole of Europe, dating from no later than 1190.

For more than six centuries Chepstow was home to some of the wealthiest and most powerful men of the medieval and Tudor ages.

Tickets to the event are £7.30 for adults, £4.40 for juniors and £21.20 for a family.

The castles in Gwent are some of the finest examples in the whole of Britain and another of our local strongholds is putting on something extra special next month.

On Saturday, September 14, Caerphilly Castle will play host to figures from Welsh history and legend.

Some of Wales’ finest heroes will descend on the castle from 11am until 4pm for the one-day event, with visitors also being able to learn a host of medieval activities.

There will be weapon demonstrations as well as talks with the various historical figures.

Admission to the event is, £8.90 for adults, £5.30 for juniors and £25.70 for families.

From 1268, Marcher lord Gilbert de Clare constructed the biggest castle in Wales – second only to Windsor in the whole of Britain.

Massive walls, towers and gatehouses were combined with sprawling water defences to cover a total of 30 acres.

The fortress was constructed due to the rise in power of Llewellyn ap Gruffudd.

After Llewellyn’s death the castle became more of a palace than a stronghold. Although, even now the site looks fairly impregnable - the castle seeming to float on the surface of the lake.

If your appetite is for crenellations, murder holes, towers and portcullises then fear not, you have not seen all that Gwent has to offer.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, fans of ancient fortification can embark on a tour of not one, not two, but three sites in northern Monmouthshire.

The guided tour begins at White Castle near Abergavenny, before taking in Skenfrith and Grosmont for a packed day of historical action.

The tour lasts from 10am until 1pm on both days and is completely free of charge.

Transport will not be provided however, and visitors should take this into account.

Call 01495 792615 to book your place.

Jumping forward in time again we arrive at Blaenavon Ironworks as the industrial revolution is in full swing.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, the ironworks will open for tours.

Once at the cutting edge of technology, the World Heritage Site harnessed the new-fangled power of steam to make Wales one of the top players in the industrial world.

Its 18th-century ironworks, complete with blast furnaces, water balance tower, lift and workers’ cottages, are some of the best preserved in Europe.

From mines to train lines, you can still trace the routes in and routes out, from raw material to finished product.

Places on the tours, which take place at 12pm and 3pm, are free.

For more information on all of these events and more, and to secure your tickets, visit cadw.gov.wales