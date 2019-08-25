TWO adorable kittens - Tippy and Missy - are looking for new homes.

Tippy - otherwise known as “Purry Puss” is approximately 12 weeks old and is the most confident, friendly boy.

He was hand-reared in a busy household and as a result is very used to children, friendly dogs and other cats.

Missy is a little bit younger at approximately 10 weeks of age. She was very shy when she arrived at Gwent Cats Protection but has become very friendly and absolutely loves Tippy.

Both kittens have now had their first vaccinations and microchips and are ready to find a new home together.

If you think these gorgeous babies could fit into your family, please contact Gwent Cats Protection for more information.