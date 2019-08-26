RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a Newport resident reported finding a badly-injured cat outside a railway station.

The tortoiseshell cat was found with a broken tail and damaged ear outside Cardiff Central Station on Friday, August 16, at about 5pm. The member of the public took the cat with her on the train to Newport, before alerting RSPCA Cymru about the cat's condition.

The cat – who is now in the care of the RSPCA – was in urgent need of veterinary help, and the tail had to be amputated immediately.

The animal welfare charity fears the cat’s injuries may have been done deliberately – with signs indicating the cat may have been swung by the tail.

The cat is not microchipped, and an appeal for information has now been launched, in the hope of deciphering what happened to the poor cat.

RSPCA animal collection officer Fiona Thomas said: “This poor cat was found in a really bad way outside Cardiff Central Station.

“A member of the public was so concerned, that she took the cat home to Newport on a train before contacting us for emergency help.

“Fortunately, the cat is doing okay in our care – but her tail had to be amputated immediately, and she has an unexplained clipped ear.

“There are concerns these injuries may have been inflicted on this poor cat deliberately before she was found at Central Station. We're urgently appealing for information, and anyone who knows anything at all about this cat is urged to call us on 0300 123 8018.”