THE sun is set to make an appearance this afternoon as the sizzling Bank Holiday weekend resumes following a cloudy morning - but the rest of the week is set to see lower temperatures and a mix of sunshine, rain and overcast conditions in Gwent.

Temperatures this afternoon in Newport are set to reach a high of 23C, and further inland - for instance in Abergavenny - the temperature may be a couple of degrees higher, according to the Met Office.

Tomorrow in Gwent, temperatures could creep up to 20C, but it is likely to be overcast for much of the day, and there is a good chance of rain between 6am and 8am.

Showers are likely through much of Wednesday, and sunny spells breaking through the clouds on Thursday, the top temperatures will drop to around 18C.

Friday and Saturday are likely to be largely overcast with similar temperatures, but next Sunday should bring more sustained sunny spells.