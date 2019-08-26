TORFAEN residents are being encouraged to think about the amount of food waste produced in their homes.

Campaign group Love Food Hate Waste is launching its new 'Spoiled Rotten' campaign in the borough, challenging residents to reduce their food waste.

In Torfaen, food makes up 31 per cent - by weight - of the waste which goes in purple lidded wheelie bins.

According to the campaign group, this waste costs roughly £230 per person annually

The group has offered some advice on how to reduce the amount of food which goes straight in the bin.

One tip is to plan before you buy. Love Food Hate Waste said 30 per cent of people don’t check their fridge before they go out to the shops, and nearly half forget to check the freezer. Furthermore, only 56 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds make a shopping list, and research shows that this group wastes more food than most.

If lists aren’t your thing, why not grab your phone and take a picture of the contents of your fridge or cupboards before you leave the house? It’s a quick and easy way of remembering what’s in there when you get to the shops.

Other top tips include asking yourself if you need the whole big bag or if it might be better to pick a few loose items. The group say there is a higher rate of food waste per person in single-person households, so if you’re buying for one try a smaller pack.

The group also recommend buying frozen foods, and if you’ve been tempted by a takeaway, check what’s in your fridge before you order – you might have something to pop in the freezer to keep it from going off.

Jenny Carr from Love Food Hate Waste said: “We enjoy an abundance of food everywhere we go, from farmers’ markets and supermarkets to restaurants and cafes.

“It’s never been easier to enjoy food. The problem is, that means it’s also never been easier to waste it. UK households produce 70 per cent of the country’s overall food waste – 7.1 million tonnes – which is equal to 3.5 meals per person every week.

“It’s easy to be tempted– we’re only human after all! However, if it’s going to end up in the bin, don’t buy it. By buying what you need, you can save your food from the bin – helping your pocket and our planet.”

Councillor Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, said: “The council is committed to reducing food waste, and we’ve been really inspired by the recent activity that WRAP and Love Food Hate Waste have been doing to raise awareness about the issue.

“We want to see more people in Torfaen taking action – whether they take a shelfie before they shop or buying smaller portions to avoid waste. This is an exciting opportunity for all of us to make a difference.”