A FUNDRAISING talk for the Pontypool Local History Society and Torfaen Museum Trust on one of Gwent's most notable historians is being held next month.

Author and historian Chris Barber will give a talk at Torfaen Museum on Tuesday, September 3, entitled A Tribute to Gwent Historian and Artist, Fred Hando.

Fred Hando was born in Newport in 1888. He became a teacher, and later became headmaster of Hatherleigh Road School in Newport, and had strong associations with Summerhill Baptist Church.

However, Mr Hando’s first love – for which he was awarded an MBE in 1952 - was his interest in the history of his native Monmouthshire.

Mr Hando travelled the county, the whole ancient area of Gwent, drawing and recording buildings, people, stories and legends.

He wrote 795 articles for the Argus and published seven books about the county and its history, all illustrated with his own sketches.

His book, Hando’s Gwent, Volume One, was edited by Mr Barber and is being reproduced with Mr Barber’s permission in the Argus every Saturday.

In 1987, Mr Barber, also a local historian and author, wrote Mr Hando’s biography and about his travels and sketches.

He said: “Fred Hando was a man ahead of his time – an artist historian with a personal mission to explore and record a land that he loved passionately.

“It was a lifetime’s work and Fred devoted all his spare time to tramping around his home county, recording his findings and sketching everything that caught his eye.”

Mr Hando died in February 1970.

This talk, which will begin at 2pm, is a fundraiser for both Pontypool Local History Society and Torfaen Museum Trust.

The charge is £3 – to include tea, coffee and Welsh cakes in the museum tearoom afterwards.

It is free for Pontypool Local History Society and Museum Trust members.