FROM cricket to motor racing, music to comedy, the Savoy Theatre in Monmouth has a packed schedule prepared for October.

Here is just a taste of what will be on offer later on this year.

On Wednesday, October 2, at 7.30pm, two-time championship-winning and record-breaking racing driver Jason Plato will present a talk about his life in motorsport as well as his experiences as a television presenter, voiceover artist, pilot, hedonist, robber, former inmate of the Monaco police department and “a living, breathing example of what you shouldn’t do if you want to become a professional racing driver”.

Tickets to the event are £9 via Rossiter Books, Church Street, Monmouth or online at

MORE NEWS:

Then, on Saturday, October 5, at 8pm, Count Arthur Strong will present his new show Is There Anybody Out There?

As well as being the all-round entertainer we all know and love from the telly, he is also a lifelong fan of astronomy, since he was a small precocious baby. In fact, it’s said the ﬁrst word he spoke was "Uranus".

In this, his brand-new show, he wrestles with some of the big questions that other all-round entertainers shy away from.

Tickets £21.50, direct from the Savoy box office, by phone on 01600 772467 or online at

On Saturday, October 12, one of the greatest batsmen ever seen, a former England captain and now Sky Cricket anchor, David Gower takes to road to reflect on his career and what promises to be one of the most momentous summers of cricket in recent years.

Tickets £22, direct from Savoy box office by phone on 01600 772467 or online at

Fans of the Carpenters will not want to miss what’s coming to the Savoy on Friday, October 25.

The Carpenters Experience enjoyed a total sell-out when they appeared in October 2018 so the theatre have booked them back as quickly as they could to guarantee another superb concert featuring the voice of Maggie Nestor and the great musicianship and harmonies of the Carpenters Band.

Book early as many people were disappointed last time.

Tickets are £17.50 direct from the Savoy box office, by phone on 01600 772467 or online at

At the end of the month, Thursday, October 31, Griff Rhys Jones brings his one-man show to the town.

Following sell-out performances of his previous shows it’s time to join one half of Smith & Jones, one quarter of Not the Nine O’Clock News and one third of Three Men In a Boat as he presents an evening of hilarious true stories, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

It’s all guaranteed to be packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, the vicissitudes of parenthood and encounters with the great, the good and even the royal.

Tickets are priced at £19 (Friends £17.50) from the Savoy box office, by phone on 01600 772467 or online at

, where you can find more about all of the shows.