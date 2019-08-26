THE sun well and truly shone on the Pill Carnival in Newport, with a huge crowd soaking up the late summer rays and enjoying the party atmosphere.

Always one of the city’s most popular occasions, the Bank Holiday Monday weather played a major part in drawing thousands of people to the celebrations at Pill’s Millennium Fields.

The food stalls, offering a wide range of treats from around the world, did a roaring trade, while fun fair rides were busy and prize stalls were as popular as ever.

As always, the carnival was preceded by a colourful procession of floats that this year was biggest for some time, with 10 floats parading through the streets of Pill.

The sound of music from the floats mingled with regular blasts from the horns of the lorries hosting them, as the procession left Newport Docks.

This followed the judging of the float competition by a team that once again was hard pressed to select a winner from a very high standard of entries.

Hundreds of people turned out in Alexandra Road, Commercial Road, Cardiff Road and Mendalgief Road to cheer on the participants.

Once again it is clear that thousands of hours of hard work over several months went in to preparing the float displays and the performances - many song an dance-based - that were given as part of them.

This year’s floats were manned by: Pill Carnival Queen Connie Sefton and her entourage; the GLD School of Dance; Warehouse Church; the Royal Oak pub; Lynette’s Summer Vybz 2019 - in memory of community champion Lynette Webbe, who died last year; Dance Diva Academy; Newport Balloons Remembers 75 years of the D-Day Landings; Phoenix Dance Academy; Newport Borough Brass Band; and Pill Carnival Committee.

There were walking samba bands involved in the procession too.

The keenly contested prize for the best float was this year won by Newport Balloons Remembers 75 Years of the D-Day Landings, manned by people dressed in World War Two armed forces and civilian garb.

The runner-up spot went to the Newport's Warehouse Church float, with impressed with a lively Jungle Book theme, with the church band playing and Pastor Robbie Howells singing.

In third place was the Royal Oak pub’s float, with its eyecatching Shrek theme.

But all the floats were winners in terms of the effort put in and the energy expended.

Also involved in the procession was Mayor of Newport William Routley and his fiancee and mayoress Alison Robbins.

They joined the procession in a white Rolls Royce, as part of ongoing fundraising efforts for the David ‘Bomber' Pearce legacy charity, which Cllr Routley is supporting during his mayoral term.

The charity’s aim is to support local community projects and young sportsmen and sportswomen in the area.

“I grew up in Pill, I was educated in Pill, and I believe it’s important that as Mayor I show support for the Pill Carnival, which is a fantastic event,” said Cllr Routley.

“I also want to raise some more money for the David ‘Bomber’ Pearce Legacy.

“I’m supporting the charity this year, and it will support people in the city to be and do the best they can.”

Ali Boksh, one of the organisers of the carnival, has been awarded the Pill Carnival Shield this year for his work in helping ensure another successful community celebration.