MORE than 1,000 people enjoyed the sunshine as they paid their respects to a popular family man from Cwmbran.

Phil Cook, who was 43, died last month following a battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife and three sons, aged 21, 11 and one.

To pay tribute to Mr Cook, friends of the family organised Phil Fest - a family fun day at Panteg House in Griffithstown.

The event raised money for Kidney Cancer Wales and St David’s Hospice Care, both of which Mr Cook had wanted to raise money for in thanks for the support and care they had given him and his family through the last few weeks of his life.

One of the organisers was Mr Cook’s lifelong friend Paula Harris.

“It was a fabulous day and a fitting tribute to Phil,” said Ms Harris. “The football team he coached, Cwmbran Celtic Under-12s, were very involved all through the day.

“Phil’s family came along too. It must have been really hard for them but we really appreciate them coming too.

“We have thought about making this an annual event, raising money for these charities, if we get the blessing of Phil’s family.

“Thank you to everyone who donated prizes for the raffle, and everyone who helped out on the day and everyone who came along to pay tribute to Phil.

“It was a fantastic day.”

There was plenty of fun for all the family, with more than 25 stalls, making sure there was something for everyone.

There was also football, a penalty shootout, hook a duck, a bouncy castle, an all-day disco, and a name the teddy competition.

A raffle raised money for Mr Cook’s chosen charities and his family, with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, including a pair of Lewis Capaldi tickets, a Wales rugby shirt signed by the whole team, and a luxury overnight stay for two at Celtic Manor.

Ms Harris added: “It’s a big loss. Phil was the kind of friend you want around when you’re having fun and when you’re in trouble – a friend for all occasions.”