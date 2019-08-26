SCORES of people took advantage of the fantastic August Bank Holiday weather to explore the wonders of Newport’s Transporter Bridge at an open day.

Organised by the charity the Friends of Newport Transporter Bridge, the event on Monday included a book sale at the visitors centre and a small exhibition commemorating the city’s Chartist history.

There was also the opportunity - for those who were willing and able - to climb the stairs to the top of the Grade One-listed structure, walk across, and take the gondola back over from the Stephenson Street side.

MORE NEWS:

Those who ventured up were rewarded with panoramic, albeit hazy, views of the city and beyond.

For more information on the Friends group and its role, visit

The group can also be contacted on Facebook at