TWO heroes who dragged three people from the burning wreckage of a light aircraft which had crashed on a main road in Abergavenny are up for an award for their bravery.

Ex-Army bomb disposal officer Joel Snarr and shop manager Daniel Nicholson dashed to the burning wreck of a light aircraft after it crashed landed onto the A40 near Abergavenny on Sunday, May 12.

Both men ran into the flames from the plane.

Mr Nicholson was first to the scene and, after smashing the windows, dragged two people to safety. Then Mr Snarr arrived from the other side of the carriageway and rescued the third person aboard.

Now the pair have reached the final 10 selection stage in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 Service To Their Country category.

They reached the selection stage out of about 50 nominations chosen by the public from around the UK.

Four finalists will be selected in each category and the winner will be announced at an awards luncheon at the Army and Navy Club, Pall Mall, London, on Tuesday, October 15.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and presents the awards.

