RENOWNED Welsh composer and singer Sir Karl Jenkins continues his 75th birthday year celebrations with a brand-new album, Miserere: Songs of Mercy and Redemption, released on Friday, October 11.

The new work, released on Decca Records, is dedicated to all who have suffered or perished during the conflicts in the Middle East over the last 70 years.

Sir Karl was motivated by the desperate situation for the millions of people displaced and impacted by the cruel effects of war and hoped the healing and uniting powers of music could be used to bring together people from different religions.

MORE NEWS:

Conducted by Stephen Layton directing his twice Grammy-nominated choir Polyphony, Miserere features Gramophone award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies and rising star South African cellist Abel Selaocoe, a recent recipient of the Sir Karl Jenkins Music Award in association with Classic FM.

Speaking ahead of the release, Stephen Mr Layton said, “Miserere is such an intriguing juxtaposition of many elements – I do believe it will catch the imagination around the world.

"It’s rare I find myself singing things over and over again. There is something very enduring and uniquely wonderful here which I love.

"I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to record this fantastic music.”

Also featured is the Britten Sinfonia and former Royal Harpist to H.R.H. the Prince of Wales Catrin Finch.

Sir Karl has integrated Middle Eastern instruments in his new work, with vocals by singer Belinda Sykes, who also performs on mey, and Maya Youssef on qanun, with Zands Duggan and Jody Jenkins providing percussion.

This autumn brings first performances of Miserere with selections from the score included in the composer’s sold-out 75th birthday concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, October 13, performed by the Crouch End Festival Chorus and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The complete 45-minute work will be unveiled at a sold-out event presented by Grayshott Concerts, Hampshire with a broadcast on Classic FM.