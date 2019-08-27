A 25-YEAR-OLD man died after falling unconscious in a Newport nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gwent Police confirmed they were called to the club at 2.55am on Monday, August 26, after reports of a man unconscious at The Courtyard, Newport.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also sent to the club, but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead.

A force spokesman said: "Officers, alongside colleagues from the South Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene, however, the 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

Owner of The Courtyard, Iftekhar Harris, praised the emergency services for theri response.

He said: “Staff, paramedics and police were brilliant – they did everything they could.

“We closed the area, roof garden and stopped letting people in but were advised against closing the venue by police as they wanted the outside area to be clear to transport the body out."