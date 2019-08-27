A PERSON was airlifted to hospital after an accident at a skate park.

It happened at Monmouth Skate Park on Rockfield Road at 6pm yesterday (Monday, August 26).

The Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene immediately after it happened.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a person needing urgent medical attention at the Monmouth skate park.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance and we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by air ambulance to University Hospital Of Wales, Cardiff.”

A spokeswoman for Wales Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"The charity’s Dafen-based aircraft was tasked and arrived at scene at 6:39pm.

"Following treatment from our ‘Welsh Flying Medics’ a patient was then airlifted to the UHW Cardiff."