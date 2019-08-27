WITH the International Convention Centre (ICC) due to open in the autumn, Newport Bus has revealed how it plans to ferry the expected influx of visitors and staff to and from the city.

Two new routes have been announced, along with amendments to Newport bus' regular services to start in September 2019.

One route - the 34 service - is set to be scrapped as part of the changes.

A brand new bus route - route 9 - will be up and running by Monday, September 2, just in time for the opening of the ICC.

This new route will depart from Newport bus station (stand 6) to the Coldra Court Hotel and Langstone Business Park, serving the train station, Chepstow Road and the Celtic Manor Resort.

A spokesman for Newport Bus said: "The introduction of the route 9 will also benefit the residents of Chepstow Road and, more importantly, the residents of Treberth estate, with increased services during the day of one every hour instead of every two hours."

The introduction of route 9 means changes to other routes in the area.

Route 73 will no longer operate via Treberth Estate and will operate directly to the City Centre via Chepstow Road.

The X74 Newport – Chepstow Service will now serve Glan Llyn estate earlier and later than previously, Monday to Friday, with the first service linking the estate to the city centre departing at 7.30 instead of 11.29 and the last service departing the city centre at 17.25 instead of 14.15.

The 74A/74C service will remain unchanged.

Routes 42 and 43 – bus station to Spytty Retail Park via Moorland Park or Nash College - will both benefit from an increased frequency to every 30 minutes from 8am to 6pm weekdays, giving passengers a combined service every 15 minutes to the retail park or the city centre, while services on Saturdays and Sundays will remain unchanged.

There will also be changes to the routes to the west of Newport.

Route 34 will be no longer running from Monday, September 2, but routes 35 and 36 remain unchanged, serving Duffryn Way and Tredegar House Drive.

Newport Bus have been awarded a contract to operate bus services to both Brynglas and Allt-Yr-Yn.

The new services will commence from Monday, September 10, 2019 and will be numbered 11A/11C, covering both areas in two opposite loops departing from the bus station (stand 13).

Connection on Malpas Road will be available for passengers wishing to split their journey to go to the city centre.

An early morning and late afternoon service will be in place to coincide with standard office hours for the people working in the Civic Centre district.

Morgan Stevens, Operations Director at Newport Transport said: “The new routes and timetable improvements have been developed with the residents and people working in Newport in mind.

“These changes reflect our commitment to help bringing a viable and effective alternative to sustainable transport to the City of Newport.”

All timetables are now available on their website and leaflets will be available from the travel centre and the bus depot.

Here's a breakdown of the changes:

New routes:

Route 9: City centre bus station (stand 6) to the Coldra Court Hotel and Langstone Business Park, serving the train station, Chepstow Road and the Celtic Manor Resort.

City centre bus station (stand 6) to the Coldra Court Hotel and Langstone Business Park, serving the train station, Chepstow Road and the Celtic Manor Resort. Routes 11A and 11C: Brynglas and Allt-Yr-Yn. A connection on Malpas Road will be available for passengers wishing to split their journey to go to the city centre. An early morning and late afternoon service will also be in place to coincide with standard office hours for the people working in the Civic Centre district.

Route changes:

Route 73: Will no longer operate via Treberth Estate and will operate directly to the City Centre via Chepstow Road

Will no longer operate via Treberth Estate and will operate directly to the City Centre via Chepstow Road Route X74: Will now serve Glan Llyn estate earlier and later than previously from Monday to Friday, with the first service linking the estate to the city centre departing at 7.30 instead of 11.29 and the last service departing the city centre at 17.25 instead of 14.15.

Will now serve Glan Llyn estate earlier and later than previously from Monday to Friday, with the first service linking the estate to the city centre departing at 7.30 instead of 11.29 and the last service departing the city centre at 17.25 instead of 14.15. Routes 42 and 43: Will both benefit from an increased frequency to every 30 minutes from 8am to 6pm weekdays, giving passengers a combined service every 15 minutes to the retail park or the city centre - Saturdays and Sundays remain unchanged.

No longer running: