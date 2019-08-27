ASH is a three-piece band hailing from Northern Ireland. Forming as 'Vietnam' in 1989, the trio first came to prominence in the 1990’s.

Although a brief spell with an additional guitarist, Charlotte Hatherley, the band still contain their original members Tim Wheeler, Mark Hamilton and Rick Murray. First rising to prominence with their number 1 UK Chart album '1977' in 1996.

The album saw five top ten and top twenty singles from the album. But they first gained notoriety in Ireland with their third demo tape 'Garage Girl' topping the local charts in 1993.

Their last album 'Kablammo' was released in 2015, eight years after 'Twilight of the Innocence'.

Their consistent success saw them become firm favourites in the mainstream pop and indie scene.

They played The Tramshed Cardiff as part of a celebration of the release of their '94-04 - The 7" singles boxset' released in May this year, before playing Camping Calling and Victorious festivals.

The weather took a turn for the best, on the opening of this final bank holiday weekend. All the security and staff were friendly and very happy to help customers.

Around 9.30pm Ash hit the stage, full of smiles and ready roll. Opening with 'Lose Control', with a slight pause, acknowledging applause. They wasted no time or momentum playing 'A Life Less Ordinary' and 'Annabel'.

Tim took time speak to the audience, acknowledging, "It was great to be back in Wales again!"

Going straight into 'Kung Fu', 'Cocoon' and 'Ow Yeah'. No letting up or taking a break, going through an arsenal of hits and popular album tracks. The packed house became a major participation factor, chanting and singing along. This leading up to 'Arcadia', 'Numbskull', ‘Buzzkill’ and their renowned hit single 'Girl From Mars'.

Leaving the stage after a tireless and constant set, Ash returned to the stage playing, 'Did Your Love Burnout', 'Angel Interceptor' and finally 'Burn Baby Burn’, as an encore.

Ash provided a good show, staying accurate to their songs, while giving an energy driven show, with an emphasis of performance.

Shots and article by Jeff Oram.