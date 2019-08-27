GWENT Police are appealing for information after a dog was reportedly mauled near a Cwmbran park on Saturday.

A Jack Russell owner was walking in the Clark Avenue area of Pontnewydd, where they say a black Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked their dog.

Both dogs then ran in the direction of the Cenotaph, and the police have not yet been able to trace either of them.

They are now trying to find the owner of the dog involved.

The condition of the Jack Russell is currently unknown.

READ MORE:

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a call at around 12.30pm on Saturday, August 24 regarding a dangerous dog in the Pontnewydd area of Cwmbran.

"The caller had been walking their Jack Russell in the Clark Avenue area of Pontnewydd when it’s reported a black Staffordshire Bull Terrier wearing a red collar attacked his dog. The caller’s dog, along with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier ran off in the direction of the Cenotaph.

"Officers attended however neither dog were found at the time.

"Enquiries continue to trace the dog, and it’s owners.

"If you see this dog, or if you know who the owners are, please call 101 quoting Log 24/8/19 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages."