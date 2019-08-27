ALMOST a quarter of children between eight and 13 in Wales have given out their personal details to online ‘friends’, a study has found.

The study commissioned by mobile phone operator O2 found 24.7 per cent of young people from Wales said they had given out some personal details online, including email addresses, phone numbers, pets names or the name of their school.

Following the results O2 and children’s charity the NSPCC have teamed up to relaunched Net Aware - a website where parents can learn about the latest apps, websites and games children are using. It also provides technical and safeguarding tips.

The website encourages parents to have regular conversations with their children about how to stay safe online. But past surveys have shown only 35 per cent of parents would check who their children are talking to online.

Ann Pickering, chief of staff at O2, said: "Apps and social media are a brilliant way of keeping in touch with friends and making you feel less alone, but it’s vital that as parents we understand the potential dangers and talk to our kids about them.

“We launched the Net Aware website with NSPCC so that parents can learn about the latest social networks, sites and games, and we’re very proud to announce that we’ve now expanded the platform with even more up-to-date advice, information and top tips from our O2 Gurus.”

Laura Randall, the NSPCC’s associate head of child safety online, said: “It is vital parents think of the online world in the same way as the real world. They wouldn’t send their child on a school trip without checking where they are going and who they are going with.

“The same level of scrutiny should apply to any app or game their child is using. That’s why we continue to work with O2 to provide the latest information for parents about the most popular apps, sites and games their children are using - all at their fingertips on one website.”