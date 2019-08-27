GWENT Police are appealing for information in relation to missing 35-year-old James Dare from the Newport area.

James was last seen in the Newport area two and a half months ago, but was only reported missing on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

James is described as 5ft 7 in height, with dark brown hair and is believed to now have a beard.

If you have seen James, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 374 of 25/8/2019.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.