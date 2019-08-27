A RAINBOW flag was raised at the headquarters of Cwmbran Community Council to mark the weekend's Pride festivities.

On Friday, members of the community council were joined outside the Council House in Ventnor Road by Torfaen MP Nick Thomas Symonds, representatives of Pontypool and Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Councils, members of Torfaen Council, and members of the LGBT community.

Cllr Anthony Bird, chairman of Cwmbran Community Council, said: “I was absolutely delighted to preside over today’s event.

"One of Cwmbran Council’s main aims is to build a Cwmbran of cohesive communities, and as a council we are determined to make sure that this aim includes the LGBT communities, Torfaen has such a history of fighting for LGBT equality and I take a great deal of pride in helping to continue that fight.

“Today has been a wonderful experience of inclusivity and has shown the wonderful spirit that Cwmbran has as it celebrates its 70th anniversary, the feedback both in person and online has been overwhelmingly positive.”