Emergency services are responding to a collision on the A468 near Lower Machen which saw a female cyclist sustain injuries.

The incident, which is reported to have occurred at around 1.40pm this afternoon, involved a car and a bicycle.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "The female cyclist remains at the scene with injuries and an ambulance is on route. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this early stage but they are not thought to be life threatening.

"The male driver of the vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

"The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

"If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting Log 255 27/8/19."