ISSUES will be returning to Cardiff later this year. The exciting rock band will be performing at Clwb Ifor Bach on Saturday, October 12.

Combining an energetic blend of rock, metalcore and R&B style vocals, they entrance fans from all musical genres.

With infectious hooks, intricate guitar riffs and Tyler Carter's vocal range is even more impressive than any other - even topping Beyonce and Brendon Urie.

Their third album 'Beautiful Oblivion' is set to be released on Friday, October 4 through Rise Records and already has fans excited with catchy lead single 'Tapping Out' and the brilliant new track 'Drink About It'.

On the tour, Issues will be joined by Scottish heavyweights Lotus Eater who will bring some groove.

It will be the third time Issues have been in Wales since their formation in Atlanta in 2012. Their previous visits have included a headline show at Cardiff's students union and as support at the Motorpoint Arena for Don Broco.

The show in Cardiff will kick off the UK leg of The Beautiful Oblivion Tour which will then visit Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and two shows in London.

Saturday, October 12 is strictly an 18+ show and tickets are available for £15 through

With the size of the band and the small venue, tickets are not expected to be available for long.