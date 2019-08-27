Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:

OVER the last few months, two key council services have seen a considerable change in the way they are delivered.

While change is not always popular, I am pleased to say we are already seeing positive results that will benefit us all in the long term.

At the beginning of July the council took over Civil Parking Enforcement (CPE) from Gwent Police.

In just the first month, more than 3,500 penalty charge notices were issued to motorists parked illegally.

The issue of illegal parking was something we had a considerable amount of feedback from the public on – that they wanted something done about it.

The team of civil parking officers have, in the main, received a positive reception from residents and local businesses and it is clear to see the impact the work is having on areas across the city.

Identifying and targeting problem areas is an ongoing area of work for the team and we appreciate the time people have taken to tell us where there are issues.

Please continue to log this information on our dedicated webpage newport.gov.uk/cpe so it can be used to focus future patrols.

Back in the spring we began the roll-out of smaller residual waste bins.

Again, not necessarily one of our easiest or most popular decisions, but the latest figures are showing that the city’s residents are recycling more than ever before.

Our recycling rate increased to 69.6 per cent in the first quarter of this financial year compared to 56 per cent for the same time last year – that’s the equivalent of an extra 310 trucks full of recycling.

The data is very encouraging and shows that rubbish volumes are reducing by around 30 per cent and food waste collections are increasing by around 25 per cent.

If this trend continues, the council will exceed its statutory recycling target set by Welsh Government – and save money.

Already the savings brought about by the introduction of the smaller bins has allowed us to introduce additional opening hours at the Household Waste Recycling Centre.

The site is now open later on Thursdays and was also open for the Bank Holiday earlier this week.

We will continue to look at this service – make sure you keep an eye on social media and our website for the latest updates and for general advice on recycling.