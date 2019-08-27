CHARITY officials removed the homeless sleep pods from Newport City Centre this week after the council said they needed to be certified as structurally sound.

Amazing Grace Spaces (AGS) agreed to remove the pods once the current occupants were offered alternative accommodation.

A spokesman for the charity confirmed that the pods are emergency measures that provide a safer place to stay for those in tents, doorways, car parks or subways.

But they added that getting the pods certified would be "difficult".

“We are a small charity with little finance and are trying to make a difference by working with other agencies to ensure there is a joint effort to end homelessness and help people out of crisis," said the spokesman.

“The request for certification is a huge ask for such a small charity and is difficult to finance with other projects coming up.”

The charity are currently in talks with organisations to establish what certification can be done on the pods.

Newport City Council said: “We are committed to supporting any initiative or project that is aimed at tackling homelessness and works with a range of agencies in Newport to assist rough sleepers to secure alternative accommodation.

“Newport City Council has been endeavouring to work with Amazing Grace Spaces to find an appropriate location for the pods as well as ensuring they are structurally sound and safe to use.

“A multi-agency meeting was held earlier in the summer which included Amazing Grace Spaces, and all parties agreed the pods should be moved to a site where they can be properly monitored and managed.

“It should be noted that it is the council, or other organisations, that have helped those using the pods into accommodation.

“It has also offered alternative accommodation to the latest occupants of the pods.

“The pods should not be regarded as long-term accommodation but a steppingstone to a more permanent solution.”

The pods were installed in Newport in February 2019 thanks to local businessman Mr Everton Smith, enabling AGS support workers to gain an insight into helping those living on the streets.