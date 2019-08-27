ONE of the top farming industry's top annual shows is back for another year next month.

This year's Usk Show - the 175th since the event began - will be held on Saturday, September 14.

Every second Saturday in September since 1844 Usk Farmers’ Club have celebrated the very best of Monmouthshire farming and rural life.

(Crowds at the Usk Show last year. Picture www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The popularity of the event has seen it become one of the UK’s biggest one-day agricultural shows.

This year’s event will take place from 8am to 6.30pm.

There will be a packed programme of events including dairy cattle judging, companion dog show, horse classes, camels, hounds, mounted pony club games, touch rugby tournament and hot air balloons - weather permitting.

(A display of walking sticks at last year's Usk Show. Picture www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Visitors will also be able to see working gun dog and dog agility displays, falconry, including on horseback, working horses, fly casting demonstrations and the ever-impressive grand parade featuring ‘Best in Show’.

Tickets are on sale now and are available for £10 for adults and £3 for ages 12-16 if bought in advance.

Tickets also available on the day at £12 for adults and £4 for ages 12-16.

Children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free.

For more information and full programme visit uskshow.co.uk

