TORFAEN council joined forces with local anglers and voluntary group Swan Rescue South Wales to clear fishing line from the Cwmbran Boating Lake.

Members of the public had reported seeing swans harmed by fishing lines and other litter in the lake, with several swans being rescued by the voluntary group in the last few weeks.

On Friday, local councillors were joined by anglers and representatives from Swan Rescue to clear fishing lines and litter from the lake.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen Council’s executive member for the environment, said: “Swan Rescue and members of the local fishing community, Rhodri Jeffery and Ken Pugh were instrumental in raising this issue with myself and fellow councillors.

“The clearance went well on Friday but it’s a short term measure until we can agree a positive way forward for the future with interested groups.

(Volunteers head out onto the boating lake as part of the clean. Picture: Cllr Fiona Cross.)

“Ken appealed to the fishing community to agree a self-imposed fishing ban on lake until a resolution can be found.

“It’s really quite impressive and encouraging that the fishing community are abiding by this ban. I thank everyone for listening to Ken.

“This enables the swans to swim freely and prevents Swan Rescue from needing to save any of them. They’re a small charity and their limited resources are precious.

“It important we protect beautiful areas of biodiversity such as the Boating Lake.

“They’re vital for local wildlife and our own well being. It’s tragic to see so many swans needlessly harmed due to fishing line on the lake.“I thank Swan Rescue for all their efforts in protecting the swans and contacting me directly.”