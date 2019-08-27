A FORMER Jobcentre Plus building in the centre of Abergavenny looks set to be turned into 21 flats – despite objections.

Monmouthshire County Council planners have backed plans to turn the three-storey building, known as Newbridge House, into 15 two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats.

The proposals include adding an additional storey to the building located at the junction of Tudor Street and Baker Street in the centre of town.

But concern has been expressed by Abergavenny Town Council over “overdevelopment” and the height of the proposed housing block.

Objectors say there are no four-storey buildings in the town, though the application says “careful consideration” has been given to the proposed height.

The town council has called for more “imaginative” plans and has cautioned against a “rushed or careless decision” potentially setting a “bad precedent.”

Monmouthshire council’s highways department has objected with concerns over parking.

A total of 21 car parking spaces are proposed, which is 15 below the council’s requirements.

Community group Abergavenny Transition Town say it would be “better to demolish and start again with a scheme that properly does justice to its site and location.”

Six residents objected to the original planning application but just two householders have objected to the amended scheme.

But council planners have said the development would “complement” the redevelopment of Abergavenny’s old police station and magistrates’ court which is being turned into retirement apartments.

A council report says: “Tudor Street is currently experiencing considerable change within the context of the CA (Abergavenny Conservation Area) given the redevelopment of the former police station and magistrates’ court.

“It is considered that the amended scheme provides an appropriate design solution that would complement the adjoining redevelopment and lead to an enhancement of the CA.”

The building has laid empty for several years and lies within Abergavenny Conservation Area.

A “high quality scheme” is promised to help enhance the area, according to the application.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee will consider the plans at a meeting next Tuesday, September 3.