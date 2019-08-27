MEN'S Sheds Cymru opened a woodworking shed at Wastesavers in Newport today (August 27) as part of their initiative to offer a space for men to socialise and take part in communal activities.

Men’s Sheds are social groups created in local communities for the wellbeing benefit of men, tackling issues such as loneliness and anxiety.

Each individual shed looks and the activities that take place in them depends entirely on the interests of that particular group.

The woodworking station in the Wastesavers building in Esperanto Way is used for children in the morning but was relatively free in the afternoon, and therefore offered to Men’s Sheds Cymru to use.

Men's Shed member Ray Mapps, 68, from Newport said: “I’m on my second week, and it’s going good, I really enjoy the social company and working on projects.

“It’s a good way of getting out the house.”

Chris Southern, Development Officer at Men’s Shed Cymru, said: “We have around 15 sheds in South East Wales, and are always looking to expand.

“We’ve been here for four months and already have half a dozen men coming as regulars.

“There are great resources here at Wastesavers and hope that this will raise awareness to local men to come and have a go.

“We are always open to men contacting us to say they are interested.”

At the event were city councillors Ray Truman, Matthew Evans and Roger Jeavons, along with staff and members of the Men’s Sheds initiative.

Mr Jeavons said: “I think this initiative is fabulous.

(L-R: Chris Southern Development Manager, Councillor Ray Truman. Cabinet Member Roger Jeavons, David May Chair of Wastesavers and John Ducker Project Leader)

"With the time and effort being put into such a worthwhile case.

“There are not enough groups doing this and long may it continue.”

(Activities taking place at the Men's Sheds in Wastesavers, Newport)

This Men’s Shed has received funding from the National Lottery and supported by Wastesavers, who have given resources and a space for these men to socialise every Tuesday evening at 2.30pm.

If you are interested in joining, contact Men’s Sheds Cymru on 01267 225536.