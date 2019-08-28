A GWENT Police officer and former Cardiff City starlet has died aged 28 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Rhys Kelleher, died in Velindre Hospital August 21.

A talented footballer, Rhys played for Cardiff City FC as an academy player, before leaving the game and joining Gwent Police.

In a tribute, Cardiff City FC described him as "a talented footballer with wit and an engaging personality".

"Rhys will be missed by his friends, team-mates, coaches and former colleagues at Cardiff City Football Club," the tribute continued.

"We would like to place on record our sincerest condolences to Rhys’ family at this terribly sad time."

Geraint Twose, who coached Rhys at the Cardiff City academy, wrote his own tribute.

He said: "It is with great sadness but tremendous pride that I write these memories of a very talented young footballer who grew to be a very special young man.

"As a player Rhys was exciting to watch and when the ball was at his feet he liked nothing better than running at defenders, using his electric pace to expose full backs in 1 v 1 situations. Rhys loved the challenge of competing in those 1v1 battles and would never shy away from the ball, always being available to score goals himself or to create chances for his team mates. That positivity, energy and appetite for the game is a fantastic example for young players coming through the system today.

"Away from the pitch Rhys’s attitude was no different. So enthusiastic and passionate about the game, full of energy, dedication and drive to give 100% everyday - an attitude that not just benefited Rhys, but also had a positive influence on his teammates around him.

"Whatever Rhys chose to do in life he would make it a success, that was just his character - do it well or don’t do it at all - and that never changed. He never stopped fighting and never stopped believing he wouldn’t beat his illness.

"Thank you Rhys, it’s been a privilege to see the person you became and your character, ability and attitude are qualities that should inspire any young footballer today.

"I am, like so many others, so proud of you.

"Love, Geraint & family"

Gwent Police Chief Constable paid tribute on Twitter shortly after his death.

We pay respect to PC Rhys Kelleher today..Rhys has passed away following a brave fight against cancer. A fantastic young man (29yrs) taken from us far too early..thoughts are with Rhys's family... thanks to his colleagues who have given him great support throughout his illness💜 — Chief Constable Pam Kelly (@GP_CCKelly) August 21, 2019

She said: "We pay respect to PC Rhys Kelleher today.

"Rhys has passed away following a brave fight against cancer.

"A fantastic young man taken from us far too early..thoughts are with Rhys's family... thanks to his colleagues who have given him great support throughout his illness."