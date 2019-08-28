NEWPORT City Council has been given £300,000 by the Welsh Government to help address issues of repeat homelessness in the city.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James AM has announced the funding for a 'Housing First' project in Newport.

The project will be operated by Pobl in partnership with the council, and is designed to support people who need significant levels of help to move away from homelessness.

It will provide accommodation for 25 people who have a history of repeat homelessness during a 12-month period – and help them find long-term accommodation, where they will also receive support in managing their tenancy independently.

"Housing First can help people who have been homeless for a long time to sustain a tenancy," said Ms James. "It can support people who may have severe mental illness, problems with drug and alcohol abuse, poor physical health and who may not have a wider support network.

"We know that Housing First isn’t the right approach for everyone without a home – it needs to be part of a wider strategy focus on rapid rehousing approaches including other housing-led and supported housing approaches.

"But it does play an important role in supporting people, particularly those who have been sleeping rough for a long time, which is why we are supporting this project in Newport as part of our expanding national approach to embedding Housing First in Wales.

"The cost of supporting people while they are on the streets, in terms of health, emergency services and police budgets, far outweighs the cost of addressing their homelessness. We aim to support the most vulnerable people in Wales, and Housing First is a sound investment that can save money, as well as lives, in the long term."

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said: "The council welcomes the funding to develop the Housing First approach as part of our holistic approach to tackle and alleviate homelessness within the city.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with Pobl on this opportunity for the city.

Councillor Jane Mudd, Newport City Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing added the project would be building on the work the council are already taking to reduce homelessness in the city.

She said: "Housing First will be embedded within existing services that are already well established in the city. It will create more sustainable housing and support, reducing the negative impact homelessness can have on people’s lives and opportunities.

"Housing First provides the opportunity to deliver better outcomes and, ultimately, improve people’s lives."